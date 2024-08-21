SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 42 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,381,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Intuit by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $691.77.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $670.78. 212,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,815. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $635.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $634.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

