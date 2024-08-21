SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 101 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,531. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.96 and a 200-day moving average of $320.31. The company has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $358.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

