SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $598,000 Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,566,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,872,694,000 after buying an additional 105,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $665,188,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,111,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,878,000 after purchasing an additional 43,535 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,594,000 after purchasing an additional 141,862 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,173,000 after buying an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.8 %

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $4.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $586.73. 339,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,641. The company has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $534.44 and its 200 day moving average is $536.88. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $593.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PH. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.14.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

