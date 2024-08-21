SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 160 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,944,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after buying an additional 24,447 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.15.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $345.80. The company had a trading volume of 289,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.03. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $359.38.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.