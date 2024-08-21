SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 152 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $2,909,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in DexCom by 33.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 46.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 615,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,744,000 after purchasing an additional 34,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,055,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,055,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,135 shares of company stock worth $446,797 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.64. 1,088,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,764,327. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.63.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

