SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 771 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 528,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,539,000 after purchasing an additional 20,013 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,152. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $117.26.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.