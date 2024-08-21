Scotiabank Increases Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target to $6.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.88% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $4.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,379,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 217,036 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,955,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,710,000 after acquiring an additional 388,903 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,396,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,636 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,117,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 80,856 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

