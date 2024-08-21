Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.79

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.79 and last traded at $77.64, with a volume of 197908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average of $74.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

