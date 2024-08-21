Sapphire Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.80 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 20th. Sapphire has a market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $505.78 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.28 or 0.04368975 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00038737 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006792 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00010757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012327 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008063 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,859,497,193 coins and its circulating supply is 1,838,914,970 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.