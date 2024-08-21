Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Sells 1,637 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,357,000 after acquiring an additional 498,007 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,311,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,324,000 after acquiring an additional 462,239 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 797,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after acquiring an additional 419,322 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,951,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,083,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BAX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.29. 378,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,254,356. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

