Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Reduces Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.69.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $90.97. 304,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,596. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day moving average is $81.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $92.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $66,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,335.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,462 shares of company stock worth $218,668 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

