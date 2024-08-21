Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Invests $206,000 in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 52.0% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in HEICO by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 200,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HEI. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on HEICO from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HEICO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.78.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,600,306.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,152,276.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total transaction of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,305,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,600,306.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,152,276.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,571,927 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.86 and a 200-day moving average of $210.73. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $155.42 and a 12 month high of $258.84.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $955.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.24 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

