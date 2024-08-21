Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Public Storage from $314.00 to $308.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.92.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $324.47. The stock had a trading volume of 64,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,107. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.28 and a 200-day moving average of $285.06. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $326.13. The company has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The company had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

