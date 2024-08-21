Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TRV stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.10. 124,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,150. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.