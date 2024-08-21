Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Buys 142 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $942,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

OEF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $270.85. 47,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.78. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $275.57.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

