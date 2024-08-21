Sanctum Infinity (INF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $189.97 Million

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Sanctum Infinity token can now be purchased for about $175.34 or 0.00294751 BTC on exchanges. Sanctum Infinity has a market cap of $189.97 million and approximately $6.81 million worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sanctum Infinity has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sanctum Infinity Profile

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 1,083,458 tokens. The official website for Sanctum Infinity is app.sanctum.so/infinity. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso. Sanctum Infinity’s official message board is medium.com/@soceanfinance.

Buying and Selling Sanctum Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 1,089,741.80572923. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 180.78069785 USD and is up 3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $3,471,866.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanctum Infinity directly using U.S. dollars.

