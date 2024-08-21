Sanara MedTech Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Sanara MedTech in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.03) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.79). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sanara MedTech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share.
SMTI opened at $32.25 on Monday. Sanara MedTech has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $282.19 million, a P/E ratio of -54.66 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66.
Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.
