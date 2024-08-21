Sanara MedTech Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Sanara MedTech in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.03) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.79). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sanara MedTech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share.

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

Sanara MedTech Stock Performance

SMTI opened at $32.25 on Monday. Sanara MedTech has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $282.19 million, a P/E ratio of -54.66 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanara MedTech

About Sanara MedTech

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.