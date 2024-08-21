Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading 5.8% Higher

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 720,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,422,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 255.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,449,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,490,000 after buying an additional 3,917,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 24.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,155,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,089 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,883,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 639,198 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,656,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,563,000 after buying an additional 506,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,380,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,809,000 after buying an additional 380,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.