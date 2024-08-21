Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Raised to $157.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $138.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $141.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.21 and a 200-day moving average of $123.11.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Gold news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 224.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 609,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,276,000 after purchasing an additional 422,026 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,595,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,807,000 after acquiring an additional 292,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,696,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,507,000 after purchasing an additional 212,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 12,032.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 182,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

