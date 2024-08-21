Roth Mkm Lowers ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Price Target to $8.00

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Roth Mkm from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.13% from the company’s previous close.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNW opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.93. ReNew Energy Global has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.45 million. ReNew Energy Global had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 4.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 87,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ReNew Energy Global by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 130,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

