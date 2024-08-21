Roth Capital Weighs in on Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silvercorp Metals in a report released on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $72.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.75) on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SVM stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $692.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.26. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 56.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.4% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.