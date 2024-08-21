Roth Capital Comments on Moleculin Biotech, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRXFree Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.44) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.46). The consensus estimate for Moleculin Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($6.78) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.87) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.77) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.16) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($4.01) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRXFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,207,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.60% of Moleculin Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

