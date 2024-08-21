Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $4.53 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Roper Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.61. The consensus estimate for Roper Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $18.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $547.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $474.46 and a 52-week high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 38,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 497.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $6,944,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.