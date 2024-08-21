Ronald W. Kisling Sells 15,933 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $98,465.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fastly Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.48. 2,167,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,211. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $884.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Fastly had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $132.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 41.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 13.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 10.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Fastly by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

