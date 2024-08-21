Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Rocky Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years. Rocky Brands has a payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands Price Performance

RCKY traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,683. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 2.10. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $40.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $98.26 million for the quarter. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 3.21%.

In other Rocky Brands news, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 4,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rocky Brands news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $349,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,849.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCKY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

View Our Latest Report on Rocky Brands

About Rocky Brands

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.