Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.34. Approximately 2,779,111 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 8,722,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RKLB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. Rocket Lab USA’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $122,489.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,030.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 257.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 26.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,038 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.