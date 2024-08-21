Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.60

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.60 and last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 1339305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHHBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roche in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the second quarter worth $16,860,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Roche by 6.9% in the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,458,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,489,000 after purchasing an additional 158,482 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Roche by 186.9% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 174,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 113,823 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the second quarter worth $1,164,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roche during the first quarter valued at $689,000.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

