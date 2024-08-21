RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Up 5.1%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 1,316,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,158,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

RLX Technology Stock Up 5.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 7,420.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,729,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,663 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in RLX Technology by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,137,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after buying an additional 357,334 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

