RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.37 and last traded at $32.51. 116,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,167,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNG. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNG

RingCentral Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $592.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $55,977.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $55,977.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $295,458.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,553,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 36,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 44.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.