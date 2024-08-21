Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Richards Packaging Income Stock Performance
Richards Packaging Income has a 12 month low of C$25.52 and a 12 month high of C$34.10.
About Richards Packaging Income
