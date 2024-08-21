Reviewing PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) & Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF)

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Free Report) and PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rakuten Group and PDD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rakuten Group N/A N/A N/A PDD 26.93% 45.04% 24.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rakuten Group and PDD’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rakuten Group N/A N/A N/A $27.96 0.23 PDD $34.88 billion 5.69 $8.45 billion $7.55 19.10

Analyst Recommendations

PDD has higher revenue and earnings than Rakuten Group. Rakuten Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rakuten Group and PDD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rakuten Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PDD 0 0 9 0 3.00

PDD has a consensus price target of $188.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.59%. Given PDD’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PDD is more favorable than Rakuten Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.9% of Rakuten Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of PDD shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of PDD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PDD beats Rakuten Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc. provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites. It also offers messaging services and sells advertising; and manages professional sport teams. The FinTech segment offers financial services over the internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, general insurance, electronic payment business, crypto asset (virtual currency) spot transaction, etc. The Mobile segment provides communication services and technology, electricity supply, and digital content site services. The company was formerly known as Rakuten, Inc. and changed its name to Rakuten Group, Inc. in April 2021. Rakuten Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Setagaya, Japan.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace. It focuses on bringing businesses and people into the digital economy. The company was formerly known as Pinduoduo Inc. and changed its name to PDD Holdings Inc. in February 2023. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

