Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LAAC)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.26). National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

LAAC has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $8.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bankshares set a $6.00 price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of LAAC opened at $2.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $411.14 million, a PE ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $8.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Motors Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 1st quarter valued at $80,862,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,598,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,465,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,763,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.