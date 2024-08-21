Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Position Lowered by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments decreased its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Reliance were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Reliance in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 33.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RS traded up $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.96. 53,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,033. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.14 and a 1-year high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 20.55%.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

