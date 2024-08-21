Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.35

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.35 and last traded at $42.32, with a volume of 2810515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.15.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average is $38.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,397,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,217 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,947,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,228,000 after acquiring an additional 87,763 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 77.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,480,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,790 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 202.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,793,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,207,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,356,000 after acquiring an additional 118,511 shares during the last quarter.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

