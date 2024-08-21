Qubic (QUBIC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Qubic (QUBIC) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. Qubic has a total market cap of $207.31 million and $1.42 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qubic has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Qubic’s launch date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 110,929,085,171,920 coins. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 109,929,085,175,710 with 108,098,197,740,402 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000171 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $951,973.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

