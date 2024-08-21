Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Lifted by Analyst

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.46 per share.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.90.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WAB stock opened at $160.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.07. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $98.70 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 107.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,802,000 after acquiring an additional 88,325 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,226,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 59,168.4% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $161,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,432.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 7,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total value of $1,160,207.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,287.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $161,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,254 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

