Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Lifted by Analyst

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.46 per share.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of WAB stock opened at $160.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.07. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $98.70 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 107.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,802,000 after acquiring an additional 88,325 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,226,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 59,168.4% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $161,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,432.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 7,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total value of $1,160,207.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,287.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $161,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,254 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.63%.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.
