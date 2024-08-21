Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Reduced by Analyst

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for CAE in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAE

CAE Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CAE opened at $17.78 on Monday. CAE has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in CAE by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 681,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 119,411 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CAE by 20.1% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 210,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 35,222 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in CAE by 16.0% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 210,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 305,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 150,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $74,413,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAE

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.