Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Decreased by Analyst

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Waste Connections in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $9.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of C$3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.03 billion.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$196.10.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at C$248.73 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of C$174.74 and a 12 month high of C$251.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$243.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$232.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 34.28%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.05, for a total transaction of C$2,902,254.12. In related news, Senior Officer Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.05, for a total transaction of C$2,902,254.12. Also, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.00, for a total transaction of C$169,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,467. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

