Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for SM Energy Cut by Analyst (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.12. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.37 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Shares of SM stock opened at $44.16 on Monday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.23. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 4.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SM Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,341,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,161,000 after purchasing an additional 384,675 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,361,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,072,000 after acquiring an additional 28,005 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,709,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,920,000 after acquiring an additional 157,923 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,685,000 after acquiring an additional 64,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SM Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,335,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

