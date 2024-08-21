Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Increased by B. Riley

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Aspen Aerogels in a research report issued on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $30.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -69.75 and a beta of 2.15. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.47.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $7,513,042.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

