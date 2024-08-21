Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issued By Zacks Research

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edison International in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

EIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.09.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $83.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $84.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average is $72.46.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

In related news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $2,604,300.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,159.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $507,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,662 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,344,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,984,000 after buying an additional 345,189 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,605,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,287,000 after acquiring an additional 305,459 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Edison International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,297,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,562,000 after purchasing an additional 795,950 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Edison International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,276,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,632,000 after purchasing an additional 433,845 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Edison International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,261,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,166,000 after purchasing an additional 202,541 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

