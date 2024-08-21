Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Chorus Aviation Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Free Report) – Cormark cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Chorus Aviation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $4.05 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chorus Aviation’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

CHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.65 to C$3.85 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.21.

TSE:CHR opened at C$2.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.30. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$1.99 and a 52 week high of C$3.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$487.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

