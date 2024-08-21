Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Franco-Nevada Co. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $124.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of -50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.74. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $146.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.15.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently -57.83%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,286,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,208,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,079,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,852,000 after purchasing an additional 659,324 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,778,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,707,000 after purchasing an additional 789,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,374,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $878,696,000 after purchasing an additional 129,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,597,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,807,000 after purchasing an additional 120,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

