Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Issued By Capital One Financial

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report issued on Thursday, August 15th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.70 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

OVV has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $42.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.22. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.63. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $55.95.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 18.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 53.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

