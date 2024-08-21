Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Decreased by Analyst (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AEM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$105.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$111.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.30, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$59.36 and a 1-year high of C$112.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$87.14.

Insider Transactions at Agnico Eagle Mines

In related news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.27, for a total transaction of C$89,267.00. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.27, for a total value of C$89,267.00. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$93.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,677,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,279 shares of company stock worth $7,392,823. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.547 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 136.48%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

