Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for W.W. Grainger, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for W.W. Grainger in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $10.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $10.39. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $39.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q3 2025 earnings at $10.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $10.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $42.46 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $11.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $11.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $45.53 EPS.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.28 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GWW. Baird R W cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens raised W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,017.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $962.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $937.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $951.68. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $674.41 and a 52-week high of $1,034.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $11,075,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 2,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 36.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.