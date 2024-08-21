PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Insider Sarah Pollard Buys 144 Shares

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Pollard purchased 144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($194.59).

Sarah Pollard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Sarah Pollard acquired 48 shares of PZ Cussons stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of GBX 4,992 ($64.86).

On Wednesday, July 17th, Sarah Pollard bought 96 shares of PZ Cussons stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 9,984 ($129.73).

PZC stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 102.40 ($1.33). 392,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £428.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,265.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.27. PZ Cussons plc has a twelve month low of GBX 81.50 ($1.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 167.80 ($2.18). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 102.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 100.73.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.69) price target on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PZ Cussons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 141 ($1.83).

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

