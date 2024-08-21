Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 50,952 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 39,331 shares.The stock last traded at $32.93 and had previously closed at $32.79.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $539.39 million, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,468,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552,442 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 108.70% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $419,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

