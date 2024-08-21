Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Purple Biotech Price Performance

Shares of PPBT stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. Purple Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Biotech will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Purple Biotech stock. WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Biotech Ltd ( NASDAQ:PPBT Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 194,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Purple Biotech makes up approximately 0.4% of WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. owned about 0.88% of Purple Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

