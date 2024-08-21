Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2024

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMWGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Primo Water has a payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Primo Water to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Primo Water Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMWGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PRMW

Primo Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

See Also

Dividend History for Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW)

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.