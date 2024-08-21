Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Primo Water has a payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Primo Water to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Primo Water Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

